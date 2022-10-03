The State of Our Youth event allowed community members to speak up on issues regarding SROs, and student behavior inside the school system.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, District Attorney Coty Wamp, and County Mayor Weston Wamp were in attendance.
They say the first step is to vet School Resource officers.
Panelists say it's important students know they have a mentor they can trust in a time of need.
"Coming from the stance of not wanting to lock people up, you want to have that mentor there," said Chief Murphy. "That person there that relates. Someone from the community working with these children."
The Chief says having an assigned SRO at a school who has developed a relationship with students can help alleviate fears students may have.
But outside of the classroom, deterring students from committing crimes can change the trajectory of a students life.
District Attorney Coty Wamp, who often sees some of the city's youth, says it's never their goal to add to students records.
"We don't put scars on our juveniles records. We want to make sure they can get out and be productive still, even if they go through the juvenile justice system," says Coty Wamp.
In the long run, this isn't an issue to be solve only in the schools, they say, but in the community.