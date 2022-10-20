Nearly a week ago, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said he would not re-appoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor. Wednesday, Hamilton County Commissioners voted unanimously to extend Taylor’s contract.
Local 3 spoke with an attorney, not associated with the situation, to explain the law.
Attorney Jay Kennamer with the McMahan Law Firm said from what he's read in the state law, Mayor Wamp has the power to appoint any member of his staff.
Kennamer said under Tennessee Code 5-6-108 where it describes the powers of a county mayor, one of the powers is to hire a county attorney.
“It does not say fire, but that comes along with it naturally. So, if a county mayor has the ability to hire a county attorney, certainly should have the ability to fire a county attorney. Although, the county commission will vote to approve any choices,” Kennamer said.
Here is County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's contract obtained by Local 3 News:
“If they vote to approve something or disapprove something, the County Mayor has the veto power, but that can be overwritten by majority of the County Commission,” Kennamer said.
Kennamer believes the two parties need to come up with a solution soon.
“I could not see two County Attorneys working in the same office. One supported by the Mayor and one supported by the County Commission,” Kennamer said.
Local 3 News reached out to Mayor Wamp’s office, which said all of the attorneys who were asked for legal opinions said Taylor's contract is not enforceable under state law.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.