Local lawmakers respond to report calling several Republican officials 'RINO'

Two local lawmakers are responding to a report from an online conservative website calling out several Republican officials.
Brandon Lewis is the publisher of Chattanooga-based, Tennessee Conservative News. He said it's an alternative conservative news publication focusing exclusively on what's happening in the state.
The site posted a report calling several Republican lawmakers "Republicans in name only", or RINO for short. Lewis said the purpose of the RINO report is to expose how Republican officials voted on key issues like immigration, school choice and medical freedom in the last legislative session.
"It's my hope that the RINO report sheds light on that these people are not doing what's bests in the interest of the tax payers and I don't care if you're right left or center, the Republicans are failing on a number of issues and we need new leadership," said Lewis.
Lewis believes certain Republicans are to blame for major issues in Tennessee like education.
"People need school choice, these kids in the inner city here in Chattanooga. I grew up with a dad that couldn't read or write and never been to school a day in his life and I know what illiteracy does to a household and the stress it puts on them, especially single family households," said Lewis.
The report names State Representative Patsy Hazlewood and Senator Todd Gardenhire, among dozens of other Republican officials.
Senator Gardenhire said when he heard about the report, he laughed.
"Because they're really not considered any kind of relevant force anywhere in the state, all they do is try to raise red meat issues and raise money for themselves. That's all. They're kind of laughed at in Nashville," said Senator Gardenhire.
In a statement to Local 3 News on Tuesday, Representative Hazlewood said:
"Yesterday, we celebrated our freedom as a country — a country where you can voice your opinion freely and achieve your dreams! We all have opinions; however, the opinions that matter most to me are from the people in my district. I represent them and their interests, not the interest of some guy who solicits money by pontificating about his personal definition of conservatism.
Anyone can see how well Tennessee is doing compared to DC or any other state. Our budget is truly balanced, we cut billions in taxes, substantially increased our rainy day fund, reduced red tape, and made it much easier for businesses to thrive and survive in our state and communities! Ronald Reagan would be proud of how Tennessee is leading because we are making it easier to achieve the American dream. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents and being a strong voice for them in Nashville."
Senator Gardenhire said it's the type of far right win people that really clash with the far left wing and that's why there' division in the country. Lewis doesn't believe that's true. He said it's divisive when people do a bad job and people tell others about it.
Senator Gardenhire added that there are several solid philosophical conservative state senators in the state and he's proud to be in the group with them
