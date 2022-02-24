Russia launches military attack on Ukraine with reports of explosions and troops crossing border

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses media on February 22 at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

State and city lawmakers in and around the Tennessee Valley are reacting to the current invasion in Ukraine by Russia. 

Senator Bill Hagerty states that President Biden's strategy to prevent this invasion has failed. 

"Despite Ukrainian President Zelensky’s persistent call for pre-invasion sanctions, the Biden Administration chose to do nothing until it was too late and must now change course."

 

TN Senator Marsha Blackburn says her office is standing by to help Tennesseans in Ukraine. 

"We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system. The USA stands with Ukraine."

 

TN Congressman Chuck Fleischmann states the he feels it is unacceptable that Ukraine has been invaded by Russia.  

He provided a full statement on Social Media. 
 