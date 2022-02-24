State and city lawmakers in and around the Tennessee Valley are reacting to the current invasion in Ukraine by Russia.
Senator Bill Hagerty states that President Biden's strategy to prevent this invasion has failed.
"Despite Ukrainian President Zelensky’s persistent call for pre-invasion sanctions, the Biden Administration chose to do nothing until it was too late and must now change course."
I’m calling on President Biden to immediately demonstrate American strength by moving to reclaim our energy independence, secure our own borders, put in place safeguards to protect our critical infrastructure, impose decisive economic & financial hardship on Putin’s regime,...— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 24, 2022
TN Senator Marsha Blackburn says her office is standing by to help Tennesseans in Ukraine.
"We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system. The USA stands with Ukraine."
Remove Russia from the SWIFT banking system immediately. pic.twitter.com/R1Y4gPMOoF— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 24, 2022
TN Congressman Chuck Fleischmann states the he feels it is unacceptable that Ukraine has been invaded by Russia.
My full statement on Russia's unprovoked attack on the sovereign and independent nation of Ukraine: https://t.co/6SKxgO7Y91— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) February 24, 2022