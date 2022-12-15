A local attorney believes that Chattanooga Police Department's new traffic policy will lead to more lawsuits.
The new policy will allow police officers to focus more on crime instead of minor car crashes.
Attorneys for Warren and Griffin think that's going to lead to a lot of unanswered questions at the scene of crashes.
“I have been doing this for 33 years and what I see is you are going to see an uptick in lawsuits now because of this rule. An uptick in insurance companies having to pay their lawyer because of lawsuits and because of this rule, which will result in an increase in premium for everybody,” C. Mark Warren said.
From November 2021 until October 2022, Chattanooga Police said there were 13 thousand car accidents that did not fall under the eight reasons of why an officer would respond to the scene of a crash.
Attorney C. Mark Warren said that is 13 thousand Hamilton County citizens that could be plaintiffs in a lawsuit.
“It is just going to result to more lawsuits being filed, so someone can get their car fixed and someone can get their medical bills paid because they will lack the information that an investigative officer is going to get from the drivers in an accident,” Warren said.
Attorney John Griffin believes having an officer on the scene regardless of the severity makes life easier.
“One of the things that police officers do that is very helpful in these cases is he is asking these people what happened in real time, right after the accident. They are much more likely to give an honest immediate response as you know I had a red light and I ran it as appose to going home thinking about it, talking to relative, and talking to their insurance company and be like maybe that light was yellow,” Griffin said.
Griffin said drivers involved in an accident may find themselves in a situation where an individual may not give up their driver license or insurance information.
“Maybe because I don't have one, I don't want to call police officers because there is a warrant out for my arrest. You can see how this is going to break down where people are going to leave the scene of an accident. It is a potential to cause some problems, we hope it does not," Griffin said.