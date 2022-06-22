Gospel Community Church, Oakwood Baptist Church, and Pierce & Huisman Law Firm are working to show appreciation to the Chattanooga Police Department.
They are doing it through an initiative called Project Thank You. The purpose of it is to support and encourage Chattanooga police officers.
“We really want these officers to know that the majority of people in Chattanooga do support them. We value what they do and we appreciate them,” said Debbie Pierce with Pierce and Huisman Law Firm.
Pierce said the Project Thank You Initiative started after the Fallen Five, named after the five service men who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Chattanooga in July of 2015.
The group spends months gathering items and donations from the community that police officers may need like pens, notepads, snacks, bottled waters, sunscreen, bug spray, and the list continues. They also make gift baskets for every single officer
Pierce said a nice hand written card is a small gesture but means the world to these officers.
“That is one of the big things we are pushing this year is for the people to write cards for the officers. Chief Roddy asked us two years ago to personalize the bags and put the officer’s names on them, but also if we could include one personalized cards for each officer,” Pierce said.
Cherie Kuhns helped deliver the gift baskets last year and remembers seeing smiling faces because officers knew what was coming and were happy to see them.
“I do hear personal stories from police officers about how appreciative they are and how much it means that this community would take the time to make a donation, to stop by the store, to write a card, and that small amount of effort that each of use put into it means a great deal to those who are receiving it,” Kuhns said.
For more information on how you can donate, click here.