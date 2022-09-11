Local law enforcement remember 21st anniversary of 9/11
Law enforcement agencies in the Tennessee Valley are honoring those who gave their lives Sept. 11, 2001. 
 
Chattanooga Police Department
 
CPD shared a tribute video on Sunday where CPD's Honor Guard & Major Danny Jones attended a service at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in memory of that tragic day. 
 
Chattanooga Fire Department
A large showing of first responders and community members from across the region took part in the climb this year at AT&T Field on the 21st anniversary of September 11th. The event is a way to honor the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11.
 
Hamilton County EMS
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you