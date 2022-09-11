Local law enforcement remember 21st anniversary of 9/11

The Chattanooga Police Department honors those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Our Honor Guard & Major Danny Jones attended a service at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in memory of that tragic day. Let us always remember, and try to live every day like 9/12. pic.twitter.com/wnWMwK876j— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) September 11, 2022
Awesome Chattanooga 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb! A large showing of first responders and community members from across the region took part in the climb this year at AT&T Field on the 21st anniversary of September 11th. The event is a way to honor the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/2xaIucSA7N— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) September 11, 2022
Remembering 9/11. Personnel from Cash Express on East Brainerd, Tyisha Lewis and Kayla Thomas, present cupcakes to HCEMS Captain Marc Puglise and staff as a THANK YOU for their public service. pic.twitter.com/GC96W5Doyx— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) September 9, 2022