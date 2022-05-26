The nation is still mourning after an 18-year-old walked into an elementary school and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers. The Governor of Texas said Wednesday the shooter made a threat on Facebook minutes before the attack.
"I'm going to shoot an elementary school," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference Wednesday.
Governor Abbott said before the gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, he spelled out each step of his shooting spree on social media.
"I'm going to shoot my grandmother. I shot my grandmother," Governor Abbott said.
A representative for the Facebook Parent Company Meta, said the messages Governor Abbott described were private one-on-one text messages that were discovered after the tragedy.
Chattanooga Police Department's Jeremy Eames said their Intelligence Unit monitors public social media sites constantly.
"Random threats, random information that might be viewed as a threat or potential threat, those are really difficult just to come across," Eames said.
Eames said they usually rely on tips to catch threats, harassment, and other violations of the law.
"Social media is the same thing as seeing a suspicious person in your neighborhood, if it doesn't look right, if it just feels off, there's a good chance there's something not right about it and you should alert someone to that," Eames said.
He said as soon as a threat is made aware of the department, an investigation begins.
"We won't wait to see, okay let's check to see if this is real or not, no, we're going to dump some resources that way and as we're beginning to look into it, so there's a lot of things happening all at once as we're determining the credibility of the threat," Eames said.
Eames said if you see something suspicious, make a report on the Atlas 1 App. The app is available for download on both Android and Apple platforms.