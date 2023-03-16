Local Law Enforcement, Community’s Sexual Assault Response Team Honored at Partnership’s Annual RISE Event

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults presented the 2023 Distinguished Community Advocate Award to the community’s Sexual Assault Response Team at RISE 2023, Partnership’s fifth annual fundraising event.
RISE 2023 highlighted each of Partnership’s integrated community programs, including its domestic violence shelter and rape crisis center, and honored SART members for their significant and collaborative efforts to empower, protect and advocate for survivors of sexual assault in the greater Chattanooga community.
Honored members of the Sexual Assault Response Team include the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, UTC Police Department, the Center for Women and Gender Equity at UTC, the Children’s Advocacy Center and Partnership’s sexual assault nurse examiners among other law enforcement and community leaders.
Accepting the award on behalf of all SART members were Chattanooga Chief of Police Celeste Murphy, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp and UTC Chief of Police Robert Ratchford. Recognized by Partnership Board President Liz Ahmed, each award recipient represented SART members within their respective jurisdictions.
SART members meet monthly to share unique information and perspectives to create a more transparent, effective and survivor-focused justice process. Their collaborative work has directly led to the conviction of sexual assaulters.
“SART is an inspiring testament to the community change we create when we collaborate across sectors and organizations,” said Partnership CEO Kevin Hyde. “Together, SART is protecting and empowering more survivors than any of us could acting alone and creating a safer Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”
RISE 2023 welcomed author and survivor advocate Kevin McNeil as its keynote speaker. Previously serving as a special victim’s detective for 12 years, McNeil inspired attendees with his unique insights on trauma and sexual abuse coupled with his moving personal story. During his message, McNeil revealed he is a survivor of sexual assault himself.
Thanks to the generous support of event sponsors and attendees, RISE 2023 raised $81,000 for Partnership’s community programs that serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, at-risk or homeless youth, individuals who are deaf or disabled, the elderly and other vulnerable populations.