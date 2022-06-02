Gun violence has increased in the past few weeks across America and even here in Chattanooga.
While we do not know if any of the guns used were stolen, the Cleveland Police Department wants to remind gun owners to lock up their firearms.
Sergeant Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department said there is a number a ways people can properly store their firearms.
“Store the ammunition and firearm in separate places, even investing in gun locks or gun safes and make sure the weapon is away from children and not accessible by children,” West said.
If a person can't afford to get a gun lock or safe, there are other ways to hide them from children.
“Not letting people know where you are hiding your weapons. I would not do it in a pillow, or in a night stand, or anything that is easily accessible to children. Always put it in a place that is above and high off of the ground and then hiding it in a place, so even if you did have someone break into your house they would not be able to find it,” West said.
Since the recent change in Tennessee gun laws, people are allowed to carry firearms in their vehicle, West said this has led to an increase in the number of stolen guns from car break-ins.
“I do not even recommend leaving it in the glove department or in the truck. Obviously, if you are traveling that's the only place you can do that, but if it is overnight bring it in whether you are in a hotel room or at your home bring it in,” West said.
West suggest that parents take the time to educate their kids about the dangers of guns and revisit the topic often.
She said there has been a number of tragedies because a child gains access to a firearm.
“You always want to treat every firearm as if it is loaded even if it is not. You are never going to want to put your finger on the trigger. You are going to want to make sure you teach we do not touch guns, we tell an adult, and we get away from them,” West added.
