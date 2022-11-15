A Russian missile struck a polish village near the border of Ukraine Tuesday afternoon killing two people.
The attack happened to a NATO country which has some Americans worried will the United States have to step in and join the fight between Russia and Ukraine.
We spoke with international political science expert at UTC, Doctor Irina Khmelko. She says if the attack was intentional there is a chance we could go to war. But she says there are less aggressive and cheaper approaches the United States would likely take.
"Everything I know about Russia, they do not want an open confrontation with NATO countries," said Khmelko.
Doctor Irina Khmelko was born and raised in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. for the past 30 years.
She says both of her 85-year-old parents still live there and refuse to leave their home. She says it has not been easier for friends who did flee the country.
"Many of my friends are unfortunately already refugees all over the world separated from their kids; it's a difficult situation," said Khmelko.
Russia's missile strike in Poland on Tuesday happened at the same time they bombed a dozen Ukrainian cities and districts.
"Basically the shellings -- Russians are shelling indiscriminately, they are targeting civilian infrastructure," said Khmelko.
She says before any action is taken, experts will have to determine what exactly happened. She says Russia is known for their numerous navigational errors and speculates they will use plausible deniability if accused of a deliberate attack.
"So they will just say, no, either 'I didn't do it' or 'I didn't mean to do it,' but because it's so frequent and regular, it looks like they are trying how far they can push the envelope, how far they can go, what would NATO allow," said Khmelko.
She believes the United States and other NATO countries will find ways to financially cripple the country, expanding their sanctions so Russia has no ties to international banks.
"And then they don't have money to build their rockets or tanks, or whatever hurts innocent civilians," said Khmelko.
Khmelko emphasizes she believes Russia does not want to want to go to war with any other country, and even says many Russians do not support the war and have grown tired of the efforts.
She says if you are looking for ways to support Ukraine you should make donations to larger nonprofits.
"And of course prayers, I'm a strong believer in that, so prayers," said Khmelko.
Khmelko named 'Doctors with out Borders' as a reliable nonprofit.
You can also check out CARE.