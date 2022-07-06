With the intense heat, you want to make sure your A/C unit is working correctly, and if you can't get a repairman out, there are things you can do to keep cool.
The owner of a local HVAC company told Local 3 News they also don't have enough workers to do the job since the pandemic, so it's difficult to get someone out to your home on time. He shared some tips on how to beat the heat.
Making sure your A/C unit is running properly is essential to prevent things like heat stroke or heat exhaustion on a hot day.
"Our units are actually not designed to be able to keep up when the temperatures are like it is right now," said Danny Baker, the owner of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. "Basically, a rule of thumb for this area is, whatever the outdoor temperature is you can expect your home to be able to keep it 20 degrees cooler than what the outdoor temperature is."
He said he has been in the heating and air conditioning business for 30-plus years.
"Use fans. If you have fans in your home, run them all you can," he advised if your ac unit isn't working.
"You'd probably need six or seven I guess," he said when it comes to bigger houses.
He recommended portable air conditioners and said people should plan to stay in the room in which they are located.
However, taking preventive measures to make sure your ac unit is running properly, is equally as important. Make sure the filter on the side of the ac unit isn't dirty and also, "Always change that filter every month," he said.
Changing the filter in your home monthly will allow the air conditioning to run at it's best.
A lot of air conditioning units won't be fully cooling the homes in the area until we get a break from the heat.