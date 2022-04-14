Restaurants and hotels had a great week, there are no failing scores to report.
One hotel almost failed when the inspector saw multiple multiple dirty bedrooms.
Magnolia Inn and Suites scored a 73.
The inspector said that the stairwells in the hotel are very dirty.
Multiple shower curtains are stained and a bathroom door needs fixed.
The dumpster outside had trash around it and was left open.
Microwaves were seen dirty in four different rooms.
In one room, the mattress was dirty and found with excessive hair.
Floors and walls in multiple rooms were seen dirty and needing to be fixed.
There was no smoke detector in room 328, according to the inspector.
In the stairwells, electrical outlet plates were missing and exposing wires.
A 73 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Altena 314 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Zaxby’s Store #66101 7634 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Road Suite 207 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Ricko’s Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine 10330 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 1885 Grill Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Armando’s 1814 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Cici’s Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chattanooga Billiard Club 725 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 1885 Grill Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Fuji Steak & Sushi Bar 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga 2312 Duncan Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Number One Chinese Restaurant 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 The Red Eye Rooster 529 Leafwood Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Sno Top 5221 SR-153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 826 Appling Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 East Hamilton Nutrition 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Suite 127 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Armando’s East Brainerd 8018 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Zaxby’s 5013 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 What’s Cookin’ Walkup 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut #37601 6218 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Tai Chi Bubble Tea 1820 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Saks Wing Shak 3911 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clean Eatz 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Biba’s Italian 5918 Hixson Pike Suite 106 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Buds Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Roc 6960 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #21300 4850 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rib and Loin 5946 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Go Gyro Go 2014 Schmidt Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cart & Seoul 516 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spill the Beans Mobile 228 Dee Lane Hixson, TN
- 98 17 Broad Pool 1701 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mean Mug Coffeehouse 114 Main W Street Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Tacos El Porky 5713 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunnyside Cup 617 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated 14 W Kent Street Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Wood Oven Kitchen 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Soddy Daisy Nutrition Studio 9218 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Grand China 3815 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jungle Town Daycare and Early Leaning Center 6501 Middle Valley Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Maguey #3 8523 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Milk & Honey 135 Market N Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Americas Best Value Inn & Suites 103 Patton Chapel Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Las Margaritas II 4604 Skyview Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Captain D’s #3146 5106 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Krystal 6300 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Embargo 301 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Gilman Lofts Kitchen 216 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Billiard Club 725 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 568 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 96 Paloma Bar De Tapas 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Walden Club 633 Chestnut Street #2100 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Starbucks Northshore 20 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Moe’s Southwestern Grill 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 El Embargo 301 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Yummy Thai Food Truck 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Touchdown Wings 4921 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Firehouse Subs 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 700 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Microtel Breakfast 7014 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Mobile 5203 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Microtel 7014 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Westin Chattanooga 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Pelicans Sno-Balls 610 Inman Street W Cleveland, TN
- 83 Magnolia Inn and Suites Breakfast 107 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Unity Center Kitchen 685 Benton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 88 The Happiest Things Collective 2538 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 73 Magnolia Inn and Suites 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 83 Firehouse #315 201 Keith Street SW Suite 18 Cleveland, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Johnston Woods Campground 298 Brymer Creek Road SW McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Johnston Woods Kitchen 298 Brymer Creek Road SW McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 El Maguey 3700 Michigan Avenue Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Firehouse Store #654 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 102 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bradley North Rec. Concession Stand 6065 Eureka Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 The Bishops BBQ & Burgers Mobile Unit 2221 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 96 Giant Teriyaki & Grill 33 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 CHI Memorial – Georgia 100 Gross Crescent Circle Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Tru 5509 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 95 Jefferson’s 86 Tennessee Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Performance Learning Center School 2 Barnhart Circle Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Bojangles’ #2024 5861 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Roller Coaster Skateworld 2076 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Heritage High School 3960 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Elementary School 1101 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 96 Rafael’s Italian Restaurant 13473 N Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Chick-Fil-A Dalton 1429 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 The Icee Genie 500 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 82 Huddle House 612 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Choo Choo Express 12960 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 90 General Bragg Inn & Suites 118 General Bushrod Johnson Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Tree Top Hideaway 576 Chattanooga Valley Road Flinstone, GA
- 96 Starbucks 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Skate and Play 1951 Highway 136 E LaFayette. GA
- 98 Jack’s Family Restaurant 201 Church Street Chickmauga, GA
- 98 Morgan Motel 204 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Farm to Fork 8139 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 100 South Walker Head Start 3 Probasco Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Great Wall 13311 N Highway 27 Suite 1 Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 89 Bamboo Express 816 Walnut Square Boulevard Suite 5 Dalton, GA
- 96 Hardee’s – Dalton 2 1301 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 Pizza Hut #37625 1525 Cleveland Highway Suite 3 Dalton, GA
- 96 Pupuseria La Curva #2 1218 N Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Real Food Co. 1327 Dug Gap Road Suite 1 Dalton, GA
- 99 Zaxby’s of Dalton #2 352 Northgate Drive Dalton, GA