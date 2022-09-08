Queen Elizabeth's passing has shaken the world as her unprecedented 70 year reign has come to an end.
We spoke with local historians learning more about the significance of the queens rule and what it meant for the United Kingdom.
"It's a little unsettling I think, because she has provided so much strength over the years," said Patricia McClung, Director of Global Perspectives for Lee University.
McClung was born and raised in Norwich England, 120 miles from London.
McClung says Queen Elizabeth's death is personal for her, she remembers meeting her three different times as a young girl.
"Obviously if the Queen came to our town, everybody would line up, you know, watch her come by in the car," said McClung.
Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, and McClung says she is the only ruler most have ever known. In the time she ruled, there have been 14 different U.S. presidents and 15 different prime ministers.
"That puts in perspective the length of time she served; people have come and gone, different political parties have come and gone, yet she remained this constant person," said McClung.
Local historian Jessica Sedgwich with the Chattanooga Public Library searched through their records which date back to the 1700s, and not surprisingly found no evidence of the queen crossing paths with the Scenic City. But many Americans love the royals and understand the gravity of Queen Elizabeth's passing.
"The royal family has been a source of consistency and stability for a lot for a long time, so when there is a big change like this, it can be quite daunting," said Sedgwick.
McClung says when the queen died, Prince Charles immediately became king, but still has to declare himself 'King Charles' with in 24 hours. The coronation of King Charles the third is several months away.
McClung believes more than title changes, the royal family is dealing with the death of a family member.
"They really have faced the same challenges as so many families face, not just in England but here in the U.S. as well," said McClung.
McClung says with the recent change of England's Prime Minister, and now the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the future of the Monarchs is not clear. But she says the legacy of Queen Elizabeth will last indefinitely.
"I think the combination of her faith and character are what made her a great person," said McClung.
A date for the queens funeral has not been chosen. McClung says they will likely give family and leaders around the world time to travel.