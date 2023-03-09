Local high school senior is a true model in many ways

A local teen has waged a long battle with epilepsy and a learning disorder. But Annakate Jolly believes she can accomplish anything she sets out to do, so even at 4-11, she has become a successful model, and her advocacy for children with epilepsy has taken her all the way to the US Capitol.
A senior at Silverdale Baptist Academy, Annakate,with her therapy dog Hudson at her side, has her eyes on a bright future.
How she got here is quite a story. Annakate had her first epileptic seizure at a year old. School was never easy as she coped with short term memory loss and a learning disability.
But three years ago, she decided to give modeling a try, and her life changed, enabling her to be an advocate for others.
She said, “Modeling helped me gain confidence, and now I want to help other young people get comfortable with having epilepsy.”
At the age of 16, she began getting invitations to New York City, Miami, and other modeling hot spots. You know you’re getting somewhere when you see your face on the giant screens at Times Square.
She said, “It was incredible, I mean I’m 4-11, and I’m up there with these 6-foot models that you expect to see. I couldn’t believe it.”
Annakate says she has a strong support group, at school, and at home. Her biggest cheerleaders, she says are her mom and her grandparents. And we can’t forget Hudson, who has been by her side for 7 years.
Annakate’s mother, Jennifer Boyd Jolly said, “He has been an absolute blessing, he can determine by his barks, which seizure he’s having.” Annakate adds, “He’s saved me many times, mentally, emotionally, he’s my best friend, I love that dog so much.”
This once shy teen now has the confidence to speak openly and publicly about her struggles with epilepsy, and the challenges other kids face. Her advocacy has taken her to the state capitol, and to Washington.
SBA’s Director of Instructional Programs Dr. Cindy Ford said, “Being a representative for epilepsy foundation, she has done amazing things. She has come a long way. She is a beautiful young woman, inside and out.”
After graduation, along with her modeling, and her work on behalf of epilepsy awareness, she plans to work toward a career as an aesthetician, specializing in skin beautification. She’s already proven she can excel at whatever she chooses.