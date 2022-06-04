The sun's out and everyone is looking to have fun outdoors this summer but, health officials are warning of heat related illnesses common in the Tennessee Valley area.
Hillary Templeton, a family nurse practitioner at Chi Memorial says with the dry weather we have in Chattanooga during the summer, makes it very easy for someone to become susceptible to dehydration or even a heat stroke.
"Especially in the summer months when everyone gets out, you know temperatures rise they're out in the sun, enjoying the outdoors, but it does increase your risk for dehydration and heat strokes are also a big risk in the summer."
She says common signs of dehydration and heat stroke could be anything from feeling fatigued, feeling light-headed, having a headache. It can also be shown as severe as confusion.
"The symptoms will only get worse if you continue to over exert your body heightening the risk of a heat stroke."
The good news is all heat related illnesses are preventable.
She says, "Drinking water is number one. Making sure, you're drinking plenty of fluids, before you're outside and while you're outside. Make sure you wear light colored clothing and looser fitting clothing that's more breathable when you're going to be outdoors and just take frequent breaks and just try to get out of the sun as much as you can."
While you're having fun at music festivals and events over the summer, Templeton wants people to remember drink water and take care of themselves.
"You may not feel like you're dehydrated and you may not feel like you're sweating more than normal, but most likely you are losing more fluid than you realize so just make sure you stay on top of your water."