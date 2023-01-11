At the end of 2022, there was a reported rise in COVID, flu, and RSV cases.
Now a local health official with Hamilton County said there's still numbers to be concerned about.
"We're not surprised since we're coming off the holidays, all the kids have been home, a lot of people have been taking vacation," said Dr. Stephen Miller with the Hamilton County Health Department.
Dr. Miller said when it comes to flu and RSV numbers, those numbers are going down and many aren't severe cases.
"We are seeing some more hospitalizations," said Dr. Miller. "Not really an increase in mortality. Just unfortunately it's passed around more and we're seeing more people with cases."
Numbers are slowly increasing this month with 64 new cases reported yesterday and new strains being reported.
Dr. Miller said people need to remember COVID won't permanently disappear for a long time.
"We need to realize it's out there and we need to protect ourselves going forward," said Dr. Miller. "It's going to be around for a long time to come."
However, he does remind people they can prepare and prevent being infected.
"I know in the news there's been some mention that the bivalent doesn't protect but that's incorrect, it does protect quite well for it," said Dr. Miller. "So we still want people to get the bivalent shot."
While flu numbers are down, he said having a flu shot is also essential during this time of year.
"Obviously hand washing, avoid crowds if you're sick and don't forget the flu vaccine. It's still not too late," said Dr. Miller.
To see updated COVID and flu numbers, you can check the Hamilton County Health Department's website.