Members of the group "Neighbors for Gun Violence Prevention" are sharing stories about their experience while attending Governor Bill Lee's special session.
On Monday morning, the group headed to Nashville to speak up about safer gun laws.
The group is a non-partisan organization that is advocating for what they call "common sense gun safety laws". They said they had very engaging conversations with three legislators, including Patsy Hazelwood, Yusuf Hakeem and Greg Vital.
Margy Oehmig, a member of the group said they were able to have very honest conversations during these meetings, and they were encouraged to continue to voice what they believe in.
“We learned that you know there are two sides and they’re trying to balance these two sides and that’s tricky,” said Isabel McCall, another member of the group.
Both McCall and Oehmig said it was truly amazing to see so many people coming together to stand up for what they believe in.
“I never felt unsafe at all," Oehmig said. "There were no violent protests that I witnessed, just concerned citizens coming to our state capitol to voice our concerns.”
The group did not advocate for taking away guns, but instead discussed their ideas policies that would encourage responsible gun ownership.
Oehmig said, "What we want to do is just encourage the responsibility that gun owners have."
At the end of the day they want Tennessee to be safer and felt they had a very productive visit at the capitol.
McCall said, “We want safer gun laws and less violence with guns for everybody.”