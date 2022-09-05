A Rossville woman has created a support group for families who take care of their grandchildren.
Catherine Becker's grandson was born with methamphetamine in his system during her daughter's struggle with addiction. Catherine and her husband were granted custody of him and her other grandchildren and are now their full-time caregivers.
"It came about because I had gone to some Nar-Anon online meetings to try and deal with my daughter's addiction and I noticed there weren't any conversations about grandchildren and that's where my biggest problem is. My biggest support need," Catherine said.
She said it's a major blessing caring for her grandkids but it can also be challenging at this time in her life. For strength and support, she turned to the internet and other support groups. When larger groups weren't as effective as she thought they could be, she created her own.
"When you got answers it was just from these faceless people who didn't know you and didn't know your situation it was just kind of a generic answer," she said.
Joys and Challenges of Relative Caregivers became her main focus and has been more impactful for Becker.
She started the group in November of 2021 and has a tight-knit group who are always there for one another.
"This is a situation where you can't do this by yourself. Mentally, and emotionally, you need support. These folks in my group, that's what we do, we support you. You can get online any time, night or day, and there is always somebody on there to talk to you, get you through your bad moments. It takes a village it really does and we can be your village," Becker said.
Members like Michael Webb says she started discussions with blended family groups and then became caregivers to his step-grandchildren and his elderly parents. He says the group is always there for him.
"There is always somebody there. You just put a cry out to the chatroom that we have and somebody always answers," Michael said.
Becker said she just loves everybody in her group and help is always available.
If you need support, you can call contact Catherine directly at (706) 944-3454 or by email at youarenotalone.grg@gmail.com