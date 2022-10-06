Local group providing support for grandparents who are full-time caregivers of grandchildren seek 501c3 status

A local woman is spearheading a group that supports families caring for their grandchildren. This group is now working to obtain a designation as a 501c3 organization.
"We started talking about going into the non-profit and it was just an amazing idea and we just started getting it together and it just lit a fire under my members. They were really excited and we already have a board," Founder and President of Joys and Challenges for Relative Caregivers, Catherine Becker said.
She received custody of her grandchildren following her daughter's struggle with drug addiction.
She is now working to provide some much-needed relief to families in similar situations by spearheading this support group.
"We are an interactive forum… we are live 24/7, there is always someone on there to talk to it's just an amazing group," She said.
Her group meets online and as it continues to grow she is looking for more ways to help with funding and supporting families in need.
"During Christmas last year we realized how many grandparents were struggling so we took up a GoFundMe and we raised about 1,000 dollars and we were able to provide Christmas gifts for the kids through Amazon prime," She said.
Her group realized they needed more resources for families after these efforts. Now, they're working towards securing 501c3 status.
"I'm doing everything I can to bring awareness to what we are doing this is so important and I need them to know we are out there and we are going to help," She said.
She hopes to continue raising money by the end of the year and to reach this status by 2023.
If you need support, you can contact Catherine at (706) 944-3454 or by email at youarenotalone.grg@gmail.com