Governor Bill Lee's proclamation for the special-called meeting includes 18 topics, including the safe storage of firearms.
Linda McFadyen-Ketchum with Moms Demand Action says they were excited to see the meeting announcement, set to begin on August 21.
"This is closer than we've ever been to getting any kind of gun reform in our state," she says. "We're really looking forward to it. We're going to be there every day advocating for the things we think would save lives in our state."
She says too many children and teens can get their hands on guns by stealing them from cars or firearms left unsecured in a home.
Governor Lee says it's a priority to promote safe storage:
"Eliminates taxes on firearm safes and safety devices, provides free gun locks, expands safe storage training in state-approved safety courses, and creates a public service announcement to promote safe storage."
"A lot of people in our state are carrying, who have never had a training class, a safety class," says McFadyen-Ketchum. "A big piece of safety classes is storage and how to safely secure your gun 100% of the time."
McFadyen-Ketchum says promoting education about safe storage will help reduce unintentional shootings. She says most responsible, law-abiding gun owners support this effort.
"They understand how important it is, and we need to get that word out across our state because too many people are not securing firearms," she says.
District Attorney Coty Wamp launched four billboards in Hamilton County about gun theft.
One says 341 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Chattanooga. Another says nearly 400 firearms are stolen from vehicles in the county. Plus, one says more than 80% of firearms stolen are from vehicles.
McFadyen-Ketchum says state legislators have loosened gun laws in the last 10 to 15 years. She calls Tennessee "dangerous." She says it will take time to repair.
"Rome was not built in a day, and our state's not going to get turned around in this special session, but if we could just start turning," she says.
If you would like to submit public comments, you can complete a form throughout the special session.