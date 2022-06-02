A group in Hamilton County is calling on the sheriff's office to stop their contract with a company that charges people to call inmates at the jail.
The Hamilton County Community Bail Fund, created in 2018, is participating in a nationwide campaign called "Breaking the Silence."
The focus is to connect those incarcerated with their loved ones and to bring awareness to the expense of jail calls placed on those same people. They are looking to gain support ahead of Juneteenth.
"It was started to address the impact of cash bail on the Hamilton County community to help low-income people that may be stuck in jail just because they can't afford to post their bail,” said Avery Fairburn, the Bail Fund Manager with the Hamilton County Community Bail Fund.
Fairburn says the purpose is to address the issue that freedom should not be based on how much money you have. The group does bailouts under $10,000 and has an agreement with the courts that the money they post is recycled back to them to bail out future inmates who need the assistance.
This June, the organization is looking to fund phone calls for inmates through a campaign called "Breaking the Silence."
"A lot of the times it's just silence. Nobody gets to hear from the people who love them and that is so isolating,” Fairburn said.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has a contract with SECURUS, which they have held since October 2014, and calls to the jail are 19 cents a minute. The minute rate is based on FCC regulations and the size of the facility. The sheriff's office says the standard rate for a facility the size of Silverdale is 21 cents a minute, so they are lower than the national rate for their size.
"Hurts everybody. That is sometimes hundreds of dollars a month that families are funneling into this giant company,” Fairburn told us.
SECURUS manages inmate telephone services for twenty-five counties in Tennessee and more than 3,450 jails and detention centers nationally. This is a common practice across the nation. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has no plans to end their contract that was approved by the county commission.
"We're asking the county commission to regulate that. To pass a similar resolution demanding that phone calls be free,” Fairburn said.
The group says donations to their fundraiser will be used to buy an hour of phone time for every person incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Facility on Juneteenth.
To donate to the campaign, click here.