The Emmy Haney House (Children's Advocacy Center) asks you to join them on the links for a day of golf benefiting the center at its annual FORe THE KIDS Golf Tournament.
The funds raised during this event help the children of Hamilton County who have been sexually abused or suffered from severe physical abuse.
The event will be held Tuesday, March 14th, at Council Fire Golf Course, 100 Council Fire Drive, in Chattanooga.
The Ladies' Tournament tees off at 9:00 am, and the Afternoon Tournament is set to tee off at 1:00 pm.
The Emmy Haney House (CAC) was established as a private, non-profit agency in 1991 to provide a safe and caring environment for sexually abused children to receive the services they need in one comprehensive facility.
The CAC provides forensic interviews, medical examinations, therapy, family advocacy, and prevention education. Just last year, the CAC served over 800 children in Hamilton County through the services at the CAC.
A quote from the official release says, "Our goal with every child is that they lead normal, healthy, productive lives, thereby breaking the cycle of abuse."
These services are free to the children and non-offending caregivers they serve.
To learn more, visit cachc.org to learn about the CAC and how to get involved.
To report child abuse in Tennessee, call 1-877-54-ABUSE (22873) anytime.