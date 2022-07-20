Local Girl Scout creates treat dispensers for dogs at McKamey Animal Center

A local Girl Scout decided to make it her mission to give more resources to McKamey Animal Center.
"I've always loved cats and dogs equally," said Girl Scout Lily Shonts. "I've just wanted to help in some way so this very fun to do."
Lily took her love for cats and dogs and put that passion into a project at McKamey Animal Center.
"Guests, please help our dogs learn their manners by rewarding calm behavior if four paws on the floor and not barking, treat and repeat. Thank you Mac staff," said Shonts as she read the sign on her treat dispenser.
She created treat boxes throughout McKamey with special touches for these furry friends.
"So this right here is a dog treat dispenser," explained Shonts. "Right here is some hand sanitizer, a weather sealed container for all the treats, and a pole that leads right down here with some pet-safe flowers, red mulch, and dirt."
She researched every last detail, like using colors dogs could recognize and making the treats weather-proof.
"I sanded down this pole and added some blue paint," said Shonts. "We bolted together the signs, the treat dispenser, and the hand sanitizer holder. We added some dirt, some mulch, some pet-safe flowers."
Lauren Mann with McKamey Animal Center said a project as simple as a treat box has made a huge difference for both the animals and workers at McKamey.
"People are really loving to the ability to be able to hand out treats and we love the way she designed them," said Mann.
Lily said she never expected these little boxes to make such a big difference, but is happy she did.
"I was nervous is a way to explain it and also very excited I completed this project," said Shonts.
She said she hopes to do another project through Girl Scouts with an animal shelter next year.