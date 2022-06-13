Earlier this month a Texas man traveled to Tennessee with intentions to sexually exploit a 15-year-old Sale Creek resident.
On June 2, Salazar took took the 15-year-old from her home. Officials tracked the victim's cell phone and discovered that her and Salazar were traveling through Alabama to Mississippi. Police found the two together in a Mississippi hotel room.
Upon investigation police found that Salazar and the victim met on the social networking app, Snapchat, three weeks prior to the kidnapping. He had been grooming the victim, sending her money, and the two exchanged sexually explicit videos.
The day the victim was kidnapped she told her grandmother that she was in Alabama with someone she met on Snapchat and she would not be coming home, but she was safe.
The victim told investigators about their relationship developed through Snapchat. Salazar told the victim he was 17 years old. She said Salazar picked her up to take her to his home in Texas. They planned to stay in Texas for a week then return to her home.
When Salazar arrived at the victims home she realized he was older that 17 and was told he was 20 years old. Salazar knew the victim was 15 years old.
Investigators later discovered Salazar is 32 years old. She told investigators that the agreed still to leave with Salazar after learning he was older than 17 because she was not uncomfortable, according to the affidavit obtained by Local 3.
The victim told investigators that her and Salazar did not engage in sexual activity while they were in Mississippi.
Johnathan Lucino Salazar is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.