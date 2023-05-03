Local gallery opens with new multi-sensory exhibit for blind and visually impaired

A local gallery has opened a new multi-sensory exhibit to give those with blindness and visual impairments a way to experience art in a meaningful way.
The H'Art Gallery serves artists experiencing homelessness, mental illness, veterans, and anyone who would not have access to make artwork.
"Touching art pieces is pretty much against the rules in most museums, except for here at H'Art Gallery where you're encouraged to touch, feel and press the buttons to learn more about the art."
Director of Programs and Outreach, Brooke Montague says their new tactile art exhibit uses technology and 3D imagery to help people with blindness or visual impairment to provide the opportunity to enjoy art in a new way.
"It's one of the coolest things in the 10 years that I've been here that we've done," explained Montague.
The artwork has braille and buttons that will play audio describing the artist, the style of art, and the era when it was painted.
"It's classical paintings like the Mona Lisa, like Edvard Munch's "The Scream". They can feel the surface of the painting with their hands and it has sensors, that when they touch it, it describes the area of the painting that they're feeling."
Montague says this is the first time the gallery has had tactile audio art.
"A person who has no vision has zero access to experience a painting. So, this makes it a way that they can up close and personally experience the art."
A weekly low vision loss and grief group to explore the six different art pieces during their Tuesday visit.
"For some of them, it was the first time that they ever got to experience a painting."
The gallery hopes the new exhibit will allow visitors to gain a deeper appreciation for the creations and promote inclusivity and accessibility in the art world.
"Independence is one of those things that when you have a challenge, you lose a lot of independence. And this to me is the epitome of allowing them to independently experience a work of art."
The tactile audio work is free to view and will be on display until May 20th.