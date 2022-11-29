The holidays are here and some people are already thinking ahead to New Year’s resolutions.
A popular resolution is to drop some weight and get in shape.
“Make sure you’re exercising every day whether it’s 30 minutes or 100 and 90 minutes, just get some exercise in,” Jennifer Babb, General Manager of Crunch Fitness in Hixson said.
The key to staying fit during the holidays is by adding some physical activity to your routine in between the fun festivities.
Babb said start your fitness routine now.
“Just get out there and exercise. It’s a lifestyle change, It’s not about a diet,” she said.
Crunch Fitness part owner, Liam Cogan said his experience in the military keeps him disciplined and he plans to bring that experience to his clients.
“Throughout my years in the military, I really learned that when you eat too much, when you get in a funk, when you’re not sleeping right you drink a little bit you just get out of the cycle. So just take that one step to maybe have one less sweet or one less drink before you go to bed,” Cogan said.
The new $4-million Crunch Fitness center will be 28,000 square feet with brand new equipment and resources for gym-goers to fight the holiday food comas in the new year.
It’s on track to open at the beginning of January.
Cogan said surrounding yourself with fitness enthusiasts in group fitness classes will help with motivation.
“If you do group fitness, if you do personal training you’re going to have an eighty percent better chance of reaching your goals and sticking around to do it again,” Cogan said.
The new facility will offer more than 50 classes per week ranging from Barre, High-Intensity Interval Training, cycle, Zumba, and much more.
The facility is still in the process of staffing its fitness team and is always looking for top-of-the-line fitness instructors to join them.
Early signups for memberships are open now.
For more information click here.