KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Firefighters Association is the latest organization to sign onto a flag that is making its way to the capitol. The '303 Project,' which honors the life of James Dustin Samples, a Cleveland firefighter that died by suicide, seeks to end the stigma around mental health in the fire service industry.
The flags are a part of that project, and also a way to encourage the passing of SB 0856, also known as 'The James Dustin Samples Act', which seeks to make treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder more accessible for firefighters.
Larry McAfee, the president of Local 65, said the cause is important because PTSD affects many people in the fire service industry.
"Firefighters are diagnosed with PTSD at a three to four times rate higher than the general public. And it's just the ones who are documented, a lot of it goes undiagnosed," McAfee said.
Studies by the International Association of Fire Fighters surveyed 7,000 firefighters. Around 95% said they experience critical stress on the job. One in five said they have thoughts of suicide, and 87% believe there's a stigma that creates a barrier to seeking help.