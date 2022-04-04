Local fire crews sent to battle last week's wildfire in Sevier County have returned home. Over 14 local fire crews across the Tennessee Valley were sent to help with the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire that burned over 2500 acres and damaged 300 structures.
Steep terrain and unpredictable winds made things difficult for firefighters, "Wildland firefighting is much harder work than structural fire fighting. There is a lot of hiking involved, you're carrying tools and it is much more demanding," explained CFD Battalion Chief Chris Warren.
Many of our local crews had prior experience firefighting in this part of Sevier County when a series of deadly wildfires broke out in late November 2016. The 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires damaged over 2000 structures, burning nearly 18,000 acres of land. Although the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire took a slightly different path, the experience gained in 2016 helped local crews, "A lot of the people that I took up there had been up there before with the Gatlinburg fire, so we had some kind of experience with which way it was going to go," said Warren.
The Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire is now 98% contained. All roadways and areas affected are now open.