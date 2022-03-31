The latest wildfire burning in Sevier County brings back memories of a series of fatal wildfires that impacted East Tennessee in late November 2016.
The 2016 wildfires burned 17,000 acres and displaced over 14,000 residents. There were 200 injuries, and 14 people lost their life.
The latest wildfire is now referred to as the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, and has burned 3700 acres, bringing back memories of 2016.
"Some of the personnel that has gone up there already have gone to some of the same streets that they went to back at the other brush fire that they had up there," said Chief Rick Boatwright of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Over 200 personnel, including 14 local crews across the Tennessee Valley are working together to combat the wildfire. Rainfall early Thursday morning helped to an extent, and the fire is now 30% contained.
Mandatory evacuations are still in effect for many communities close to the fire. Over 11,000 people have now been displaced. Local community centers and churches are partnering with the American Red Cross to help displaced residents.
"We are providing cots and managing shelters throughout that area for folks that have been displaced by the fires," says Sherri McKinney, Regional Communication Director for the American Red Cross.
