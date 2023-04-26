If you or your kids have Snapchat, you may have noticed a new friend was added. It's not actually a person, but instead an AI Chatbot. It may feel like talking to a friend because the app claims it's there to help and connect you to people and things you like.
AI chatbots are becoming increasingly popular. Anthony Jirouschek, a Security Architect for WYRE Technology in Chattanooga said the bots are trained on an enormous set of data allowing you to ask them questions and get responses back.
"With Snapchat's AI bot specifically it seems like its intention is to provide a friend for everyone," he explained.
Some parents are voicing concerns over what information the new AI friend can give their kids. Heather Boyd, UTC's Learning Technology Specialist said Snapchat's "My AI" is powered by ChatGPT's technology and doesn't take age into account when giving feedback.
"In my testing of it, it's not going to come out the first time. If you say "Hey, I'm 15 tell me about beer", it's going to say "Hey, if you're under 21 it's illegal to drink, I'm not going to have that conversation, basically," said Boyd.
She said long conversations could break down the safety measures in place.
Jirouschek tested the safety features by asking a series of questions about drugs, sex, and violence.
"I've messed around with keywords in order to see if I can identify some of the triggers, it's like 'Hey, I can't answer that. I'm an AI bot, I'm supposed to be your friend' or whatever their message is and it actually won't give you what you're asking for."
He said the bot was not able to reveal his personal information like birth date or address. It will also only have your location if you give the Snapchat app access. Jirouschek said the app is only trained up to around 2021, so some of the answers will be outdated.
While it may seem like you're chatting with a friend, Boyd said it's important to remember Snapchat stores the conversations on a server.
"That's an area of concern too. You can't just go in and look at all your conversations and know what's being stored," said Boyd.
Both experts said you should be cautious with "My AI", but there are some pros to using AI chatbots, like creating HTML code or simplifying customer service.
"You can have it do security concerns for you or help you get started. You can also have it write a poem or write something," said Jirouschek. "I can see myself using this to help develop personalized learning planning for students. Being helpful for maybe neurodivergent students or highly anxious people for practicing conversations," added Boyd.
While technology like "My AI" will get better over time both experts said it's important to know how to use it.
Officials at Snapchat say you have to subscribe to Snapchat Plus if you want the option to delete the AI chatbot.