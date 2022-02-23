Local experts discuss signs of postpartum depression

The birth of a new baby is an exciting time for parents.
However, it can be overwhelming for new mothers.
If those feelings of excitement after giving birth switch to sadness, it could be a sign of postpartum depression.
It's a topic some experts say is not talked about enough.
Kristen Smith is the director of physician physician and provider relations-behavioral at HCA Healthcare.
She said many of these symptoms can be confusing for new mothers.
"Postpartum depression sometimes honestly looks like new motherhood so a lot of anxiety, a lot of kind of feeling down, not feeling great about yourself and overall a lack of motivation to do things," Smith said.
These symptoms can occur a couple of weeks after giving birth and last months after.
A report from the state of Tennessee shows 16% of women reported symptoms of postpartum depression.
It's a number Rylee Daniel believes is low. She is the women's services nurse navigator at Parkridge East Hospital.
"A lot of women just truly don't know they are experiencing postpartum depression," Daniel said. "A lot of them just aren't willing to talk to anyone, they are afraid there is a stigma around it."
She said many of these women believe these symptoms are typical.
"There has been an increase in cases we have had of just new moms coming in for an assessment and don't know where else to turn," Smith said.
If you or someone you know is facing postpartum depression, you are not alone.
Resources are available at partkridgehealth.com.