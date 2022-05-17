In the past year, Local 3 has been following three cases involving teachers who were arrested for inappropriate behavior with students.
Anthony Dye the Executive Director for Children Advocacy Center of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit said most of the reports they see come from the school system.
They are on track to see more cases in a year than ever before.
“Kids need to know that they are not alone. Child sexual abuse happens in every community. It probably happens in every neighborhood, and it can be prevented with more education and with more communication,” said Dye.
He said there are plenty of emotional and physical signs to know if a child is being sexual abused.
“Some emotion signs you can look for are increased anxiety and depression, is your child being withdrawn, is your child trying too hard to please you,” said Dye.
Other emotion signs can be withdrawing from friends or losing interest in school or extracurricular activities.
Physical signs could be stomach pains, digestive problems, headaches, and even body cuts and scratches.
There is also ways to identify if a child is experiencing grooming.
“It does not just happen with the child; it happens with the family. It happens with the surroundings. It is intentional the perpetrator wants to get it, they want to establish some trust and not only that, but they may start to give gifts, they may tell the child they understand them that they know what is going on and want to be their friend and they do that with the parents as well,” said Dye.
Other child grooming signs are giving special attention, touching or hugging, or reaching out over the internet.
“One thing that I always tell people is take to your kids, have an open dialogue with your kids, be involved with your kids, talk about how their day was. If you kid comes home and says hey, I do not feel real comfortable around little Johnny or an adult take that seriously,” said Dye.
Dye suggest that parents should take a look at their kid's phone as well to see what apps they are using and who they are talking to.
He said it is important for victims to speak up because if they do not they cannot get the help that they need.
“They carry this burden and a lot people and a lot of kids and even into adult hold they carry this for a very long time, and until they are able or willing or comfortable enough to talk about it, it is going to stay with them,” said Dye.
It's just as important for victims' peers to say something if they see something.