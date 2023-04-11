Monday's mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky comes just two weeks after a shooter killed three students and three adults in Nashville.
Officials said the accused 25-year-old gunman live streamed the shooting on Instagram, which has since been taken down.
According to a study conducted by the FBI, active shooters display concerning behaviors prior to a shooting. The most common are mental health, interpersonal interactions and communicating in person or online the intent to commit a violent attack.
In the study Pre-Attack Behaviors of Active Mass Shooters in the U.S., The FBI looked at 63 mass shootings between 2000 and 2013. Of the 40 shooters who had targets, 55% made threats.
"Many time folks that are going to engage in some sort of mass attack or active shooting situation will either intentionally or unintentionally reveal their insights into their thoughts and feelings that suggest impending targeted violence," explained Emergency Management Psychologist Sam Bernard, PH.D.
He says it's called "leakage". Most mass shooters will leak their intent verbally, but 14% communicated their threats in writing or online, like the Uvalde, Texas accused gunman who posted disturbing images online and the accused Buffalo, New York grocery store mass shooter who used online platforms to promote the massacre.
"It's important for everyone to take any communications of threats seriously. Especially if there is a grievance origin to their anger or frustration," expressed Bernard.
Much like the 25-year old man accused of opening fire inside a bank in Louisville, Kentucky after finding out he was being fired, the FBI's study found 79% of active shooters commit violent attacks because of a grievance.
"Something that has been done against them, some injustice, some embarrassment."
Bernard stresses that bystanders play an important role in preventing violence. If you see something, say something, it could save lives.
"Active shooters are getting to a level of an epidemic," added Bernard.
He also says to secure your weapons, even temporarily until the threat has been actively addressed by a professional.
Bernard said many active shooters have told at least one person they trust about their shooting intent, which is why it's important people recognize the warning signs and report it to law enforcement.
Here is a list of warning signs:
- Increasingly erratic, unsafe, or aggressive behaviors.
- Hostile behavior based on claims of injustice or perceived wrongdoing.
- Drug and alcohol abuse.
- Claims of marginalization or distancing from friends and colleagues.
- Changes in performance at work.
- Sudden and dramatic changes in home life or in personality.
- Financial difficulties.
- Pending civil or criminal litigation.
- Observable grievances and making statements of retribution.
The following is a list of available resources for students, parents, family, and friends from the PAR Foundation:
Stay with the Local 3 News app