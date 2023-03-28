After the tragic shooting in Nashville, a mental health professional is speaking out about the warning signs that someone may be dealing with mental health issues.
Minutes before the shooting in Nashville, the accused shooter, Audrey Hale sent several messages to a friend letting them know something bad was going to happen.
Katie Burns, a licensed mental health counselor at Elbow Tree Group, says if you ever receive messages like Hale's, take it seriously and immediately contact crisis services.
"People want to know why? Why would someone do this? And some signs you might see before are anger or justice. Kind of a 'I have to fix something,'" said Burns.
Burns says Monday's shooting was particularly tough for her to learn about because she grew up right behind the covenant school, and now has a daughter nearly the same age as the 3 student victims.
"I get this on a personal level, what fear must be going on for these families today," said Burns.
Burns says the accused shooter may have shown signs leading up to the tragic incident that she was planning to take her own life and hurt others.
"What you will see from someone in this state, they just disconnect, it's like they're not really there, and they don't have a connection to life any more," said Burns.
Other warning signs Burns says to pay attention to, is if they are begin posting angry messages on social media.
"They might be talking about it constantly with friends, and your like.. why are they so stuck on this topic, and its because for them they can't let something go," said Burns.
Burns says if you see early signs of a mental health crisis, to let the person know you want to help.
But in more critical situations, she advices contacting an expert for help.
"And the best response is to try and call crisis, or other family members, anybody that you might know around them," said Burns.
Burns believes much of the conversation following the shooting will be how to keep schools safe. She urges people to listen to warning signs and take action.
"Schools need to be educating on this. Families need to be educated. Friends need to be educated on the warning signs of someone struggling with mental health," said Burns.
The number for Tennessee's crisis hotline is, 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text “TN” to 741-741.