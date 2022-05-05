In light of Naomi Judd's death, one local expert is pushing for people to prioritize mental health.
”Being in the South and us having a sort of heavy culture in country music, her and her family throughout their career have had a huge impact on people," said Parkridge Medical Center Director of Physician and Provider Relations Kristin Smith.
Smith said this huge impact includes the conversation on mental health.
”Naomi has been pretty outspoken for years with her struggles with anxiety and depression and how debilitating it can be," said Smith.
Judd's family announced Naomi's death was related to her battle with mental illness.
Smith said she hopes this opens a conversation about anxiety and depression.
”From a clinical standpoint, I think we really need to talk more about how serious [they are] and how you can have debilitating symptoms from a major depressive episode without it being a more serious and persistent mental illness," said Smith.
Smith said depression and anxiety can affect your health in a major way.
”I think sometimes we don’t consider depression to be as significant when it does," said Smith. "It affects daily life.”
She added it's just as serious as any other mental illness.
”Feelings of just sort of overall lack of motivation, feeling like things aren’t worth doing, departure from typical patterns of behavior for yourself, whether that’s exercising, having social events," said Smith.
Smith hoped to not only expand the conversation on mental illness, but also encourage others to take part in recognizing when someone needs help.
”Checking in on each other, checking in on the ones you love," said Smith. "With Naomi Judd, she appeared to be having one of the best years of her life.”
If you think you are dealing with depression or anxiety, Smith recommends talking to an expert for help.
You can find a list of resources here.