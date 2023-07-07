The mosquito season is here and it could be a bad one this year.
Mosquitoes are most active during the next three months, so they are not going anywhere.
However, the owner of a local pest control company says there are some things you can do to protect yourself.
"Make sure every rain, you go walk through your yard and make sure there's no standing water. Sometimes they can be in toys that are outside, they can be in the down spouts that don't drain properly. Sometimes they can be in drainage pipes that they don't feed into," advised Erik Gardner, owner of Volunteer Rid-A-Pest.
Gardner says to also keep an eye on dense shrubbery, you’re A/C unit, and clogged gutters.