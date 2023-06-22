An embezzlement case at a Family Dollar in Hamilton County revealed a money laundering scheme with authorities pursuing warrants for Jenifer Anderson, the suspected perpetrator.
Family Dollar's Regional Director of Asset Protection reported to local officers that during a conversation with Anderson, she provided a voluntarily written statement on 5/3/2023, shedding light on the sequence of events.
It was discovered that in March 2023, Ms. Anderson was responsible for three deposits, which she had placed inside the glove box of her vehicle and locked securely. However, she claims she allowed an individual to borrow her car without considering the deposits in the glove box.
Anderson said that the individual had seized the money-filled bags from the glove compartment and, through threats, coerced her into silence.
She admitted to utilizing current deposits to cover the previous ones that had been stolen until eventually coming forward and reporting the incident.
The missing deposits, dated 4/28/2023, 4/29/2023, and 5/1/2023, amount to a substantial total of $15,022.82.