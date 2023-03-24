Friday was the first day of the Chattanooga Green Prix!
From designing to driving, 17 teams of local elementary school students worked together to build and race electric cars. Lookout Valley Elementary teams took 1st and 2nd place, with the gold team was honored as best overall for the season. The teams are coached by teachers Amanda Carter and Dara Smiley-Lacey, along with Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham, who started the program at Lookout Valley five years ago.
The middle and high school division will race at Volkswagen Chattanooga on Saturday.
Local 3 Photojournalist John Fitzgerald shows you the excitement the kids experienced on Friday as they showed off their race cars!
