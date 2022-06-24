Following Friday's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, elected leaders who represent the Local 3 News viewing area are sharing their reactions.
Here's what some of them have to say.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee:
“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful, new chapter for our country,” said Gov. Lee. “After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade. We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days, we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.”
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp:
June 24, 2022
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly:
I am deeply disappointed that women lost a fundamental right today to make choices about their healthcare. Every woman should be able to make choices about her own body. In Chattanooga, we will continue to prioritize access to safe and quality healthcare for every community.
US Senator Raphael Warnock:
“I’ve always believed a patient’s room is too small a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ends a core protection for women to make their own health care decisions, and is a departure from our American ideals to recognize and protect basic rights. This misguided decision is devastating for women and families in Georgia and nationwide.”
“Across the country, states have already passed dangerous and uncompromising restrictions that put politicians in charge of health care, instead of women and doctors,” continued Senator Reverend Warnock. “Our work to restore the right of women to determine and access their own care must continue. I’ll never back down from this fight because women should be able to make their own health care decisions.”
US Senator Jon Ossoff:
“With its decision in Dobbs, the Court has stripped American women of autonomy over their most personal health care decisions.
“The Court has given license to prosecute and imprison women for making the intensely personal decision to end a pregnancy — even when their health is at risk, even in the first hours or weeks after conception, and even when pregnancy results from rape — and to prosecute doctors and nurses whose private relationships with their patients have been protected by Roe v. Wade for half a century.
“Under Georgia’s HB481, the Court’s decision means Georgia women and medical providers could face prosecution for ending a pregnancy as early as six weeks after conception – before many women even know they are pregnant. This decision also creates risk of investigation and prosecution for women who miscarry and will force some women seeking access to abortion toward unsafe, unqualified alternatives that put their lives at risk.
“The Court’s reasoning imperils other longstanding precedents upon which Americans rely for privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties — including precedents that establish rights to contraception and to interracial and same-sex marriage.
“Here is the inescapable fact: the Justices’ determination to demolish these long-established protections means our only defenses are at the ballot box, in our state legislatures, and in the Congress — where I will continue to fight for the principles of Roe v. Wade and the privacy of women’s health care.”
US Senator Marsha Blackburn:
“Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process,” said Senator Blackburn. “It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught. The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable. We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families.”
US Senator Bill Hagerty:
“I believe we have a moral duty to protect unborn children who cannot protect themselves. Today is a consequential day, not only for those who believe that all life is a precious gift, but also for American democracy and the rule of law. This decision doesn’t ban abortion—it simply returns decision-making on abortion to the people. That’s how it should be in a republic—matters not addressed by the Constitution should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, not by nine unelected judges in Washington, D.C. I will continue to strongly advocate for pro-life policies that safeguard our children and our families.”
US Rep. Chuck Fleischmann:
“Today is a momentous and historic day for our Republic. Forty-nine years ago, in 1973, the Supreme Court twisted our Constitution to create the right to abortion that has never existed in the Constitution. With today’s ruling, the egregious and wrongly decided Roe v. Wade decision and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision have been struck down, and the question of abortion goes back to the states and the people where it belongs.”
“Since 1973, over 63 million innocent babies have been killed because of Roe. Beginning today, every unborn child has the chance to live as our Creator intended. I am proud that Tennessee will lead the way to protect life in our state now Roe is gone.”
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.