Chattanoogans can enjoy the Kentucky Derby right here in the Tennessee Valley on May 6th.
The Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Naked River Brewing Co. will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday and plans to continue until 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$40.
Ticket profits for the watch party will go to fundraise Nooga Rugby.
Come out and enjoy food, mint juleps, and more at this Derby dash party.
View additional watch parties below:
The Edwin Hotel Derby Party | Saturday, May 6 | 5-7:30pm EDT | Whiskey Thief 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37403
Derby Nooga 2023 | Saturday, May 6 | 5:30 - 9:30 pm EDT | The Coker Museum 1309 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37402