A local doctor is stressing the importance of how daily habits can change your heart health during American Heart Month.
"We think about our lifestyle, that is really where we need to focus," said Chief of Cardiology at Centennial Heart Dr. Alison Bailey.
Dr. Bailey said during American Heart Month, thinking about those little daily habits and making changes plays a big role in your heart health.
For starters, she said smoking increases your risk of a heart attack.
"So if you stop smoking, your risk of a heart attack goes down immediately and by 24 hours it's down substantially," said Dr. Bailey. "By the end of the year, it's back to the risk of a non-smoker."
Another important aspect includes incorporating at least 30 minutes of exericse each day into your routine.
"It helps us control our weight, it makes us less likely to be a diabetic, it treats our blood pressure and cholesterol," said Dr. Bailey. "It also treats anxiety, depression, stress."
She also said to watch the food you eat and focus on those healthy greens.
"Really minimizing processed foods and ultra processed foods, so things that come ni bags, boxes, and wrappers," said Dr. Bailey. "Then trying to eat as many fruits and vegetables as we can eat."
She said if you need help creating a healther lifestyle following a heart attack, Parkridge has resources covered by insurance.
"So you do an exercise program, you get dietary advice, you do cooking classe" said Dr. Bailey. "All the support you need to get back to a healthy lifestyle."
You can click here for more information on Parkridge's Centennial Heart Unit.