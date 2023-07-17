Chattanooga-based dermatologist, John Y. Chung, M.D., and his practice Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center, P.C. (“SCCDC”), which operates 13 dermatology clinics in southeast Tennessee and north Georgia, have agreed to pay the federal government $6.6 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting false claims to federal healthcare programs.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) says Dr. Chung and SCCDC allegedly submitted false claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid and other government payors for Mohs Micrographic Surgeries procedures that were billed as if Dr. Chung performed both the surgery and pathology portions of the procedures, alleging at least one of those procedures was carried out by another people. SCCDC also allegedly submitted Medicare claims that bypassed the multiple procedure reduction rule.
The DoJ claimed the alleged misconduct occurred from 2010 through 2020. As part of the settlement, Dr. Chung and SCCDC entered an integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Office of Inspector General, which will ensure the clinics remain in compliance with the law.
The investigation was prompted by a lawsuit filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, provisions of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to sue on behalf of the government for false claims, and to receive a share of any recovery.
Kelley Finnell, Chief Operating Officer, said:
“Over the last two years, the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center has been in discussions with the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding our billing processes. We disagree with most of the accusations of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we have taken steps to adjust some billing practices outlined in the complaint. We have decided to settle this matter rather than proceed with litigation because the process has been a distraction for our administration and financially burdensome for our centers.
As referenced in the information provided by the Department of Justice, the settlement agreement was entered into solely based on allegations, and there was no admission of liability or intentional wrongdoing. This is a civil and not a criminal matter. We will continue providing the highest quality of care for our patients just as we have for the last 27 years.”
“Health care fraud, a severe problem that affects every American, costs our country billions each year, takes critical resources out of our health care system, and contributes to the rising cost of health care for everyone,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the Knoxville Field Office. “The FBI, along with our federal, state, and local partners, will continue to provide resources to investigate allegations of fraud in public programs and hold violators to account.”