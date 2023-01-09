The man accused of endangering the lives of 27 children by causing a fire at a Cleveland daycare pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
James Carpenter was arrested last year following a fire at Little Lambs Child Care Center.
Carpenter's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29.
Carpenter admitted to police that he was drunk at the time of the fire and his attorney said he had a blood alcohol content of .22 the day of the fire, which is almost three times the legal limit to drive.
Carpenter was indicted on 27 counts of child endangerment and one count of reckless burning.
He pleaded guilty to the 27 counts of endangerment and the charge of reckless burning was dismissed.
Last February, Carpenter told investigators he had been drinking several different alcoholic beverages when a fire broke out at the daycare in Cleveland.
No one was hurt; however, the police report from the incident initially said that the daycare owner refused to evacuate the building.
Carpenter's attorney Ken Miller refuted that evidence before his client’s guilty plea.
"Mr. Russtacket was going to evacuate the children, but he wanted to move his truck, which had just been filled up with gasoline and was right next to the fire first and the officer misinterpreted that as a refusal to evacuate the children. They did [evacuate]. The staff there did eventually evacuate."
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was “carelessness and smoking”.
Carpenter's trial was scheduled to start on January 10. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 29.
