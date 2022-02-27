Local Dalton mother releases balloons Saturday to honor son and advocate for domestic violence

A family in Dalton used tragedy as an opportunity for advocacy yesterday.
They held a balloon ceremony to honor the death of 15-year-old Malik El'ameen.
The family says he killed during a domestic violence dispute in California last week, but they say it's important he is remembered for the great person he was.
Their goal was to raise awareness of domestic violence and the pain it causes.
Everyone was wearing red - Malik's favorite color.
They are currently fundraising to be able to go to California for the court proceedings.
You can visit their website, missynest.com to learn more.
