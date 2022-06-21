Simply Mac, a licensed Apple store, has filed for bankruptcy, closing all stores including the Hamilton Place location.
The sudden closing left employees without a job and customers without their Apple products that were there for repairs.
Lisa Pauley said her daughter forgot the password to her iPad and she could not figure it out herself.
On June 8, Pauley took the device to Simply Mac at Hamilton Place, which is somewhere she has been before. Simply Mac was busy at the time, so the employee told her to come back in a couple of hours.
“He ended up calling and leaving a message saying it was ready. My husband came to pick it up the next day and the door was locked," said Pauley.
Pauley thought Simple Mac happened to be closed that day, but her husband told her the store indicated that it was open. Pauley's husband spoke with the leasing company who told him that Simply Mac employees did not show up, which is all they knew at the time.
Pauley went out of town and about a week later she called and left several messages but never heard back. She later went online and discovered that Simply Mac retail stores across the country had shut down.
She said she is not necessarily worried about the iPad, but she is worried about the information that may be on it.
Pauley's brother-in-law owns a cyber security company, so she asked him what she should do. He recommend changing the Apple ID password and iCloud password.
He said if anyone has their passwords to various accounts on their device they should wipe it clean and change their Apple ID and iCloud passwords immediately.
Pauley will get her iPad back along with many other customers. A spokesperson for CBL Properties told Local 3 that Apple Inc. will take over the store for a brief period to ensure that the property is returned to owners.
“Honestly just do that right thing. It is not really hard to do, you have people that rely on these devices now more than ever and use them for work, financial information, and pictures of their kids and that is the way the world goes these days, that is what we use,” said Pauley.
The timeline of when customers will get their products back is not known as of now.
CBL released a statement in regards to the incident saying:
“We were disappointed in the way this all unfolded and we were caught off guard by their closure. We'll certainly work with Apple Inc. to ensure that customers get their property returned.”
