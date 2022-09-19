The Cherokee Area Council, Boy Scouts of America serve in 11 counties across Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Cub Scout packs helps kids put down the phone and get out into nature.
"It kind of gives the kids an opportunity to get out into the outdoors and learn a lot of life skills that they're going to be able to take with them for the rest of their lives," explained Cubmaster Kyle Croft, Pack 3177 in Ringgold.
Cub scouting is a year-round program serving boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. Local groups typically see a large increase of new scouts around the fall when kids are returning to school, but this year Cubmasters in Ringgold, Ooltewah and the Brainerd area are seeing rates double and even triple.
Croft said his pack went from 8 scouts in 2020, to 35 in 2021 and now has 65 scouts.
"Over the course of the last two years thanks to council efforts, and everyone pitching in we're up to 71 scouts on my roll," said Cubmaster Elijah White for Pack 3147 Ooltewah.
"We were about 12 during COVID, we really dropped off around then and we are standing at about 45," said Jennifer Strand, Committee Chair of Pack 3037 and 3042 in the Brainerd area.
Strand said the big draw has been from youth in underserved areas who can't afford some of the pricier programs. Scouting is an affordable option for everyone.
"We have the kids who are hesitant they come into the program, they're a little nervous, the parents are especially since some of them have never camped before in their lives and our first big camp out we do in our pack is the cub and family and when they come back they're hooked."
The Cubmasters said they've worked hard to recruit new members and plan a fun-filled year with hiking, camping, fishing, pinewood derbies and trunk or treating. Now they're looking forward to teaching new scouts how to become leaders and use those skills in life.
"It's absolutely incredible how they love to put the out in scout, because we're all about being in the outdoors and having fun," said Croft.
Local Cub Scout groups are still accepting new members and even volunteers, to sign up, visit the Cherokee Area Council, Boy Scouts of America website.