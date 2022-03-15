Sports superstitions exist all over the country.
For one couple in Chattanooga, it exists in the form of a tiny packet.
“Is this the most ridiculous story? Uh, yes, possibly, but it fits within the 'March Madness is everywhere and lucky relish has it’s place in March Madness," said David Martin.
David and Natalie Martin have been fans of the Chattanooga Mocs for years.
“I love the small college feel," said Natalie. "I love being right there with your team, I love the fans we spend time with."
However this year, they said they have a new trick up their sleeve to secure the Mocs win after win.
“This is the relish, it’s a little warm at this point, but I made sure it stayed in tact," said Natalie as she pulled it out of her pocket.
Fate. @HeinzTweets https://t.co/9TWF4Rw6Au— Chattanooga Mocs MBB (@GoMocsMBB) March 14, 2022
That packet of relish sat with the Martins since the start of SoCon and they said they're not letting it go.
“Our friend Bobby said ‘You can’t throw it away now, it’s lucky,'" said Natalie. "So I stood there for a second, thought about it, put it in my pocket.“
David said the relish stayed in Natalie's pocket through each SoCon game.
“The relish stayed with us for the rest of the weekend," said David. "Everywhere we went, the relish went with us.”
That superstition was confirmed when Selection Sunday happened.
“When they announced the location for the first round game in Pittsburgh, we just laughed immediately since that’s the headquarters of Heinz," said David. "So the relish is going back home.”
They said even if the lucky relish doesn't make it back to Heinz, getting home to Pittsburgh is a dream come true.
“I’m just glad I have a little good luck charm to hopefully seal the deal of the guys," said David.
The Martins said they don't have a plan to visit Heinz, but are open to the idea.