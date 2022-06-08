Local company offers CPR course for babysitters to learn life-saving tools & keep kids safe

A Chattanooga company is offering a course to keep kids safe and give parents a peace of mind.
'We R CPR' is an educational course geared towards young teens to provide the basic skills necessary to stay at home alone for a few hours and properly care for children and infants.
Senior Instructor Cathy Carson says they've offered the babysitting course for nearly 15 years. It's specifically geared towards kids 11 to 14.
She says the current course was created by a pediatric physician who lost a patient when their adult babysitter didn't know what to do.
"So, in her mind she's like why do I place 13, 14, 15 year old's in that situation and not have them prepared to help," said Carson.
Medical emergencies can happen at any time. At any age, it can be scary to be home alone and not know what to do.
This is why Carson says their course is important. It will teach teens life and safety skills.
"They will learn child CPR and infant CPR. They will also learn how to use an AED because AED's are designed for a third grade public."
Because of the course, Carson says two babysitters were able to use the skills they learned to save lives.
"Just out of our regular CPR classes we get at least, once a month, we're they'll call us and say thank you because they wouldn't have know how to do it, if...yeah," said Carson.
15-year old Olivia Pierce says she signed up for the CPR class because she plans to be a babysitter soon.
"If there was a situation, I would know what to do and CPR," explained Pierce.
Carson says knowing CPR and being confident in your safety skills is important for every teen to know.
"I wish that I had had this course many years, I won't say how old I am, many years before I started babysitting in the first place, I would've been a lot more comfortable," said Carson.
Subjects covered include: Basic pediatric first aid and CPR, infant care such as diapering and bottle feeding, age appropriate games for children and personal safety as a babysitter.
At the end of the 7 hour course, teens will walk away with a certificate, a CPR and first aid card. More importantly, the ability and knowledge to save a life.
'We R CPR' will be holding more classes throughout the summer.
To find more about the courses, click here.