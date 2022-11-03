Local companies support veterans at the Tap House November 10th

From the battlefield to the brewhouse local companies are coming together to show their support for the veteran's community ahead of Veterans Day.
"We have a lot of veterans that are in the operations department, in the warehouse, our president is actually a veteran as well um, so we like to make sure we take care of them," Stephanie Parham, Director of Business Development at Armstrong Relocation said.
Companies like Armstrong Relocation and Keller Williams downtown are teaming up to support the local veteran's community at the Tap House on November 10th.
This is the second year the event is being held and will celebrate military members and their families.
"Any veteran is welcome to come we are going to have our guys there from our company. As well as possibly my brother, he is also a veteran, and he's going to come down and be a part of that but yea, it's open for anybody to come we want as many people there as we can just to give our appreciation and our thanks back to them," Parham said.
This mission all started with military daughter, Amanda Battles.
Her family served and she continues that service as her son is currently serving overseas.
"The Battles Group is really passionate about veterans. It's not only a passion but it's personal. We all have parents and children who serve currently. Actually, one of our team members met her husband while deployed, they were both deployed, former Marines, and I actually have a son that is serving currently," Amanda Battles, Team Lead for Battles Group at Keller Williams said.
This event is not about real estate but instead about connecting the community, providing resources, and celebrating service.
"We have a great lender that he and his wife have a mortgage team here in the Chattanooga area. He served for eight years in the Army. So we just have a lot of great businesses and we try to connect also. That's one thing we love to do is connect other veterans with veterans so that they can all support each other and give back," Battles said.
The event will take place at the Tap House in St. Elmo on November, 10th...the Marine Corps birthday, and the night before Veterans Day.
All of the fun will run from six to nine in the evening. Food and drinks will be provided and there will be raffle prize.